Theatre Arlington Presents THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

Miss Mona Stangley and her Girls have arrived in Downtown Arlington to have a darn-tootin' great time opening Theatre Arlington's 47th season with the award-winning musical, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. This charming, fun-loving musical by Carol Hall, Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, based loosely on the real-life Chicken Ranch in La Grange, Texas, recounts the story of Miss Mona's cozy little brothel that was popular with senators, mayors and football teams and protected by the local sheriff, Ed Earl Dodd. Times are good for Miss Mona's Girls until a TV evangelist's cameras and righteous indignation interfere. The lively tale is told with a bit of bawdy humor and high-energy production numbers, with sweet ballads and sentimentality thrown in, and is meant for mature audiences but as Miss Mona says, "there's nothing dirty going on."

Theatre Arlington's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is the first production for the Theatre under their new Actors' Equity Association's Small Professional Theatre Contract. Previously at Theatre Arlington, Equity performers appeared under the Association's Guest Artist Contract but Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris is now thrilled to begin this journey of becoming an Equity house. Morris says, "Employing more Equity actors will be mutually beneficial to the DFW theatre community and Theatre Arlington audiences."

The Theatre's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is also directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction by Mark Dennis Miller and choreography by Lori Woods Blondin. The production stars Mary Gilbreath Grim as Miss Mona Stangley and Bob Reed portrays Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd, courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. The rest of the cast shines with Ken'Ja L. Brown as Jewel, Aly Badalamenti as Angel, Donovan Marie Lawson as Shy, Micah Green as Melvin P. Thorpe. And Patrice Tilley as Doatsey Mae. Rounding out the cast are Callie Cunningham, Hannah Bell, Amy Arevalo, Bria Huckaby, Kylie Reynolds Thornton, Alexandra Koeneke Neary, Nancy Lamb, George Sepulveda III, Alfredo Tamayo, Christine Chambers, Eric Helsel, A. Soloman Abah Jr., Michael Green, Trey Cardona, Layne Hill, Michael McCrary, Tyrell Washington, Moises Abran Zamora and Daniel Hernandez.

Stage Manager, Rebecca Rickey, heads up the production team which includes Kevin Brown (Set Designer), Bryan Stevenson (Lighting Designer), Bill Eickenloff (Sound Designer), Angie Glover (Scenic Artist), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Karen Potter (Costume Designer).

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is sponsored by RJ Construction and will open on Friday, September 20th. A post-show reception with the cast and crew sponsored by Inspirations Catering & Events will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

*Appropriate for ages 16 and up* See website for more information and to Box Office: 817.275.7661





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You