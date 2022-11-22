Theatre Arlington Presents HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS

Remember the days of Perry Como's or Andy William's Christmas Specials - families gathering around the TV to watch them each season, in anticipation of what superstar would be a guest this year? Well, those are still the days in downtown Arlington with Theatre Arlington's production of Hooray for Holidays: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special, an original musical written by the theater's executive producer, Steven D. Morris.

The television network has decided to reboot one of its old blockbuster series, The Callahan Kids TV Show for its 25th anniversary. The problem is that the kids are all grown up and, comically, ill-equipped to be back on the air hosting a holiday special. The only thing that can save the show is a Christmas miracle.

The theater will be kicking off the holidays on Friday, December 2nd with lots of singing, dancing and all-around good fun featuring some of Theatre Arlington's favorite performers, familiar songs and even an adorable dog.

Theatre Arlington's production of Hooray for Holidays: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special is also directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction by George Sepulveda II and choreography by Dawn Conley Prejean. The production stars Lori Woods, Steven D. Morris and Micah Green as the crazy but lovable Callahan family, former child stars of yesteryear trying desperately to rekindle that TV holiday spark.

Adding some excitement and sparkle to the Callahan family will be Aly Badalamenti, Landry Beckley, Hannah Bell, Becca Brown, Michael Green, Emily-Kate Ivey, Donovan Marie Lawson, Caitlin Martelle, Darin Martin, Josh Nierio, Jayden Russell, George Sepulveda III, Truman Thompson, Kylie Thornton and the theater's favorite furry actor, Leo Woods.

Production and Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Rebecca Rickey (Assistant Stage Manager), Bryan Stevenson (Set & Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Karen Potter (Costume Designer) and Robin Dotson (Properties Designer).

Hooray for Holidays will open on Friday, December 2nd. A post-show reception sponsored by Prince Lebanese Grill will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Performances will continue through December 18 with the following schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays** at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2 pm

**Saturday, December 10th performance will be at 2 pm, so that guests may enjoy the annual Arlington Holiday Lights Parade at 6 pm.

Hooray for Holidays is appropriate for ages 6 and up

Photo Credit: Eric Younkin