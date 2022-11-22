Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Arlington Presents HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS

Hooray for Holidays will open on Friday, December 2nd.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Remember the days of Perry Como's or Andy William's Christmas Specials - families gathering around the TV to watch them each season, in anticipation of what superstar would be a guest this year? Well, those are still the days in downtown Arlington with Theatre Arlington's production of Hooray for Holidays: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special, an original musical written by the theater's executive producer, Steven D. Morris.

The television network has decided to reboot one of its old blockbuster series, The Callahan Kids TV Show for its 25th anniversary. The problem is that the kids are all grown up and, comically, ill-equipped to be back on the air hosting a holiday special. The only thing that can save the show is a Christmas miracle.

The theater will be kicking off the holidays on Friday, December 2nd with lots of singing, dancing and all-around good fun featuring some of Theatre Arlington's favorite performers, familiar songs and even an adorable dog.

Theatre Arlington's production of Hooray for Holidays: Theatre Arlington's Musical TV Special is also directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction by George Sepulveda II and choreography by Dawn Conley Prejean. The production stars Lori Woods, Steven D. Morris and Micah Green as the crazy but lovable Callahan family, former child stars of yesteryear trying desperately to rekindle that TV holiday spark.

Adding some excitement and sparkle to the Callahan family will be Aly Badalamenti, Landry Beckley, Hannah Bell, Becca Brown, Michael Green, Emily-Kate Ivey, Donovan Marie Lawson, Caitlin Martelle, Darin Martin, Josh Nierio, Jayden Russell, George Sepulveda III, Truman Thompson, Kylie Thornton and the theater's favorite furry actor, Leo Woods.

Production and Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Rebecca Rickey (Assistant Stage Manager), Bryan Stevenson (Set & Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Karen Potter (Costume Designer) and Robin Dotson (Properties Designer).

Hooray for Holidays will open on Friday, December 2nd. A post-show reception sponsored by Prince Lebanese Grill will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Performances will continue through December 18 with the following schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays** at 7:30 pm

Sundays at 2 pm

**Saturday, December 10th performance will be at 2 pm, so that guests may enjoy the annual Arlington Holiday Lights Parade at 6 pm.

Hooray for Holidays is appropriate for ages 6 and up

Photo Credit: Eric Younkin




Former Booker T Washington Students Lead BLACK NATIVITY Holiday Performance Photo
Former Booker T Washington Students Lead BLACK NATIVITY Holiday Performance
Bishop Arts Theatre will present its annual holiday production of Black Nativity inspired by Langston Hughes' hand-clapping, toe-tapping, finger-snapping retelling of the Christmas story. Black Nativity runs from December 1-18, 2022 for three consecutive weekends at Bishop Arts Theatre.
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour Photo
Cast Announced for A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE 2022 National Tour
Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 25 cities this fall with a brand new cast. The tour launches today in Gulfport, MS.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents THE WICKHAMS, CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Photo
Stolen Shakespeare Guild Presents THE WICKHAMS, CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Stolen Shakespeare Guild's production of The Wickhams, Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon is directed by Jule Nelson-Duac. The Production runs December 2nd – December 18th.
Bishop Arts Theatres BLACK NATIVITY Returns for 18th Annual Holiday Tradition Photo
Bishop Arts Theatre's BLACK NATIVITY Returns for 18th Annual Holiday Tradition
Bishop Arts Theatre will present its annual holiday favorite of Black Nativity inspired by Langston Hughes' hand-clapping, toe-tapping, finger-snapping retelling of the Christmas story December 1st through 18th. This year's production will be directed by Sheridan Singleton with choreography by J. Alexander Langley. 

