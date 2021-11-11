The Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents Holiday Inn, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge. The Production runs Dec 3 - Dec 19 at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center in the Sander's Theater.

Holiday Inn is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with choreography by Monica Glenn, music direction by Lauren Morgan, costume design by Kari Makoutz, lighting design by Brandon White, creative engineering by Jennifer Stewart, and stage managed by Keith J. Warren.

Tickets are available by visiting our website at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org. Ticket prices are $20.00 - $28.00.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Stewart