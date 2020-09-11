The Firehouse Theatre Presents DADDY LONG LEGS by John Caird & Paul Gordon

The production will stream Sept. 25-Oct. 11.

The Firehouse Theatre has discovered the "secret of happiness" is providing safe and relevant programming to their patrons. From September 25-October 11, the award-winning theater will present the hit new musical, Daddy Long Legs by John Caird and Paul Gordon. Directed by Firehouse Artistic Director Derek Whitener and music directed by Bethany Lorentzen, this two-person musical starring real-life couple Caitlin Martelle Jones and Preston Lee Isham will be performed and designed to work within the necessary current social distance restrictions.

Whitener explains, "As I was going through the script for Daddy Long Legs, I realized this is the perfect story for being in a pandemic. It evolves around a set of pen pals, so it's all about making a connection while being isolated from your loved one. The science behind what we can do in our current situation, while keeping everyone as safe as possible, especially on stage singing with each other, was foremost in my thought process. We were able to find the ideal cast of two in our Firehouse family. Caitlin and Preston are getting married in November and, lucky for us, this show is ideal for them. Perfect show, perfect couple!"

Tickets to stream are $20 for a single stream and $30 for a family stream. Subscribers to the 2020 season will receive a complimentary stream code. Stream codes can be purchased starting September 14 and up to one hour before show time at www.thefirehousetheatre.com.

Dates/times for the 11 scheduled streams follow:

Friday, September 25 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 27 at 2:30 PM

Thursday, October 1 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 2 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 4 at 2:30 PM

Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 9 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 11 at 2:30 PM

ABOUT THE PLAY:

Daddy Long Legs by John Caird and Paul Gordon

Directed by Derek Whitener

Music Directed by Bethany Lorentzen



Cast

Jerusha Abbott Caitlin Martelle Jones

Jervis Pendleton Preston Lee Isham

A heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the treasured novel that inspired the classic 1955 film. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen. The musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables). Jerusha Abbott is the "Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home" until a mysterious benefactor decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor's identity - so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs. Although she knows that he will never respond to her letters, she grows more and more fond of this elusive and kindly "old" gentleman.

