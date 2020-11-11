The Dallas Opera Will Present THE DIVING BELL AND THE BUTTERFLY Starring Deanna Breiwick

Performances run March 5, 7, and 13, 2021.

The Dallas Opera will present the world premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. Performances run March 5, 7, and 13, 2021.

Jean-Dominique Bauby is the celebrated editor of ELLE magazine. Husband and father, he's a major player on the Paris social scene. But his life shatters when a devastating stroke leaves him paralyzed and unable to speak-"locked in" like a diver at the bottom of the sea, who can only watch the world go by as he yearns for bygone pleasures.

But Bauby's spirit is indomitable, and he invents an alphabet by blinking one eye-"writing" his book with his assistant's help. And though physically incapacitated, he still has a brilliant mind that can wander and fly like a butterfly, freeing him to travel through time and space where nothing is impossible!

Experience a remarkable operatic journey inspired by the real Jean-Dominique Bauby's memoir-a European bestseller that inspired an award-winning film at Cannes.

Learn more at https://dallasopera.org/performance/diving-bell-and-the-butterfly/.

