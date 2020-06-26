The Dallas Opera Kids Opera Boot Camp Will Be Online

The Dallas Opera is taking its highly regarded summer program Kids Opera Boot Camp online for the very first time, offering a newly created summer series free of charge, beginning Monday, June 29 at https://dallasopera.org/tdo_education_portal/.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting the camp virtually ensures the safety of the students participating, as well as that of the artists and educators involved in creating its content. This new format also makes TDO's original educational programming easily accessible to all, regardless of location.

School districts now have the option to incorporate TDO's virtual Kids Opera Boot Camp into their summer curricula. Parents, students and teachers who register for the upcoming camp sessions can access content at any time this summer, which is especially important for families with limited internet access. Enthusiastic artists will introduce students to opera by means of a familiar story from The Brothers Grimm, The Bremen Town Musicians.

Students will learn what it takes to create an opera through a combination of hands-on activities, fun facts, and engaging characters.

Of course, opera wouldn't be opera without singing, so students also will be taught to sing vocal warm-ups and an excerpt from this charming musical score.

The final boot camp episode will culminate in an actual performance of The Bremen Town Musicians performed by Dallas Opera Education Artists, who have been in the process of recording their roles separately. This complex operation involves social distancing for artists and tech crews, sanitizing, synchronizing, and maintaining 24 hours between studio recording sessions-efforts of a team led by recently-appointed Director of Education, Kristian Roberts.

"Traditional forms of watching and experiencing opera are having to take a pause. During this pause, we can still use the power of the art form to address meaningful issues," explains Ms. Roberts.

"The story's theme of using your unique skills and working together with those who are different to reach a common goal is more relevant now than ever," she adds. "Everyone-kid or adult-can relate to this message in some way and learn important lessons that can be applied to their own lives."

Education initiatives are front and center at The Dallas Opera. Last year, TDO Education and Community Outreach programs reached more than 77,000 people across North Texas. While it is still currently a work in progress, The Dallas Opera's new online Education Portal eventually will act as a one-stop shop for schools, teachers, and parents wishing to learn about or sign up for Spring 2021 in-person programs. These include student matinees in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, afterschool programs, TDO's touring opera program, and mainstage dress rehearsal access for upper-level students and their teachers. The portal also will provide an opportunity to participate in virtual education programs (like Kids Opera Boot Camp) and to utilize a variety of online learning resources, such as crosscurricular classroom materials and activities.

