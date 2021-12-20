The Coppell Arts Center Presents Legendary Circus POPOVICH COMEDY PET THEATER

Award-winning circus performer Gregory Popovich brings his family-friendly show Popovich Comedy Pet Theater to Coppell Arts Center for two hilarious and jaw-dropping performances on Saturday, January 15, 2022 (2 PM and 6 PM).

Voted "Best Family Show" in Las Vegas, this circus extravaganza features juggling, acrobatics, animals, and much more! Performances will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $29 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org. Or call the box office at 972-304-7047. Hurry, tickets are selling fast!

One of the most beloved family shows in the world, Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a European-style circus performance that includes physical comedy, juggling, acrobatics from the Moscow Circus, highly intelligent dogs and even house cats. Yes, house cats! All the pets are trained with positive reinforcement techniques enhancing their natural abilities.

Gregory Popovich, a fifth-generation circus performer who learned early how to develop strong bonds with animals, has rescued a majority of his pet performers from shelters all over the country, transforming them into Las Vegas stars! He is a gold medal winner in Paris, France, and a special award winner in Monte Carlo.

Gregory and his pets were finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent." The stars of the small screen were also guests on a variety of shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, and Craig Ferguson. They were recently featured on Animal Planet!