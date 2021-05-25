The Classics Theatre Project Brings Summer Shakespeare To North Dallas With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

A rad, new, 1990's nostalgia-filled adaptation of William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT THE NOTHING brings the quintessential summer experience of Shakespeare under the stars to Addison/North Dallas. No need to roam far for a night filled with the hijinks and laughter of this most beloved Shakespearean comedy, as audiences are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to The Addison Conference and Theatre Center and join The Classics Theatre Project in welcoming summer and the return of live theatre in frolicking, feel good fashion, June 9 -27.

When the AA baseball team, the Aragon Soldiers, arrive in town, its aces, the dashing Claudio and fast-talking Benedick take their at bats with the lovely Hero and fierce Beatrice. Claudio and Hero quickly fall in love but Benedick and Beatrice (both sworn singles) round no bases, matching only wits and trading jabs. As their friends team up to spark love between the two, the dastardly Don John threatens to destroy both couples in this fresh take on William Shakespeare's crowd pleasing tale of outrageous characters, pranks, mistaken identities and new love.

With plenty of wide open space to spread out and a fully vaccinated cast, crew and house staff, a full audience is welcomed to experience the return of the simple pleasure of laughing together with a play that can be described as celebrating joy coming out of loneliness. Although originally written in 1598, what could be more timely than that?

Adapted and Directed by: Nic McMinn

Produced by Joey Folsom

Co-produced by Bren Rapp

Sponsored by Advanced Skin Fitness

Cast:

Blake Hametner as Claudio

Brian Wickowitz as Don Pedro

Dave McKee as Conrade

Devon Rose as Hero

Drew Maggs as Borachio

Erik Archilla as Balthasar/Dogberry

Francis Henry as Leonato

Janae Hatchett as Ursula

Joel Frapart as Don John

Joey Folsom as Benedick

Madyson Greenwood as Margaret/Verges

Petra Milano as Friar/Sexton

Rhonda Rose as Beatrice

Van Quattro as Antonio/Seacole

Tickets available online at theclassicstheatreproject.com and at the door.