The Classics Go Texan This Month!

The Classics Go Texan Y'All. The Classics Theatre Project presents James McLure's Lone Star, live and outdoors at The Margo Jones Theater in Fair Park.

With safety a top priority, a COVID safe protocol is in place including mandatory masks, contactless box office, touchless temperature checking, social distancing throughout the space, fully trained staff guiding audiences through the process and a flexible, physically distanced seating design where patrons chairs are not set up until they arrive, to meet their personal specifications, so audience members feel confident they can enjoy this much loved favorite safely.

In the backyard of a small-town Texas bar, one-time local high-school hero Roy and little brother Ray, work their way through a case of beer. Roy is back in town after a tour in Vietnam and is regaling little brother, Ray, with tales of his love life and military exploits. Roy cherishes three things in life; his country, his sexy young wife, and his 1959 pink Thunderbird. With the arrival of Cletis, son of the local hardware store owner, Roy's world begins to collapse as it comes out Ray slept with his brother's wife during his absence and, worst of all, has just totaled the Thunderbird. Despite all this, the high good humor of the play never lapses, and all ends as breezily and happily as it began.

James McLure's Lone Star

Directed by Joey Folsom

Featuring: Dave McKee, Dean Ray, David Britto

One Act-No Intermission

8:30PM

July 11,12

July 16-19

Outdoors at The Magnolia Lounge/Margo Jones Theater

Audience Size Limited to 35 Patrons Per Performance

Ticket $10-$25 at theclassicstheatreproject.com

*extenisve pre-show and post-show cleaning/disinfecting measures in place

