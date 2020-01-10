Texas Ballet Theater Will Present the World Premiere of FIREBIRD as Well as Jonathan Watkins' CRASH

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will present the world premiere of Ma Cong's Firebird along with Jonathan Watkins' Crash at Bass Performance Hall February 14-16, 2020.

First performed in Paris in 1910, Firebird is based on a Russian legend of good and evil and features music by composer Igor Stravinsky. TBT's production is a new telling of the classic piece, with choreography by Ma Cong. Cong is internationally recognized for his choreography and is the Resident Choreographer of Tulsa Ballet.

Emma Kingsbury designed the sets and costumes, and David Finn designed the lighting for this world premiere.

Crash returns to the Bass Performance Hall stage after its world premiere with TBT in 2015. Inspired by the challenges of modern life, watch tension, ambition and human vulnerability collide in this abstract ballet by choreographer Jonathan Watkins. North Texas native Ryan Cockerham composed the music and Kari Perkins designed the costumes.

The performance lasts approximately 90 minutes with an included intermission. Tickets range from $25 to $125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877-828-9200.





