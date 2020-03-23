Texas Ballet Theater Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

In compliance with city mandates, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has canceled all remaining performances and events of its 2019-2020 season. In addition to the previously confirmed cancelation of Image/Imbue/Bartok, this affects the company's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream as well as the Gala and Opening Night Dinner associated with the production.

Ticket holders will have a few options regarding next steps and will receive an email with more information. To better serve patrons, the company asks that they email the Patron Services Center at ticketing@texasballet.org with any questions about tickets.

Additionally, both the Fort Worth and Richardson campuses of Texas Ballet Theater School will be closed through May 17. The school plans to resume classes May 18, but the date continues to be fluid based on recommendations from local health and government agencies.

Texas Ballet Theater is touched by the support from the community and stands with its fellow arts organizations during this time. For more information, please visit www.texasballettheater.org or contact the Patron Services Center.





