Tejano Rock Singer-Songwriter Patricia Vonne To Perform At Lewisville Grand Theater, February 5 

The Lewisville Grand Theater will present bilingual tour-de-force Patricia Vonne back to The Grand on Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Vonne will play an intimate acoustic concert featuring American roots music infused with flamenco and fiery gypsy guitar as part of the 2022 Black Box Songwriter Series.

This concert takes place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission reserved seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.



Hailed as a "Renaissance woman of Austin, Texas" by the New York Times, Patricia Vonne has claimed many titles in her illustrious career: singer, songwriter, actress, activist and award-winning filmmaker. The three-time Austin Music Award winner just released her eighth album, My Favorite Holiday, on her own Bandolera Records and continues her trailblazing ride along the borderland where Castillian and Mexican infusions of flamenco and fiery gypsy guitar meets all-American rock 'n' roll. Vonne has toured internationally including the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, World Expo in Japan, John F. Kennedy Center, Grand Ole Opry, and United Nations Headquarters in New York City. She has also collaborated with Texas musical heavyweights, such as Charlie Sexton, Alejandro Escovedo, Joe Ely, Rosie Flores, Doyle Bramhall, and Flaco Jimenez.

Vonne has appeared on the big screen in Spykids, Desperado, Machete Kills, Four Rooms, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, where she reprised her role as Dallas/Zorro Girl; the role which has made her a cult figure among indie and fantasy film fans. Her song "Traeme Paz" was featured in the film Once Upon a Time in Mexico. Vonne's older brother, Robert Rodriguez, is an award-winning film director known for his work on the Spykids series and Machete. He is also an Executive Producer on the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett now streaming on Disney+.

Effective June 1, 2021, Lewisville Grand Theater has lifted COVID-19 mandated capacity restrictions and returned to full attendance capacity at all shows. Masks are not required to enter The Grand, but anyone who feels more comfortable with a mask or has not been fully vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear one. For more details, visit LewisvilleGrand.com/reopening.