THE IMAGINARY INVALID Will Be Performed By The Classics Theatre Project Next Month

The Classics Theatre Project prescribes farcical French laughs as the remedy for end of summer ennui with a simple, stylish, and side-splitting mounting of Molière's THE IMAGINARY INVALID. Adapted and directed by Joey Folsom, keen wit, outlandish schemes, and slapstick humor deliver a dose of timeless hilarity September 8-25 at The Core Theatre's venue in Richardson. Considered one of the world's greatest comedic dramatists, Molière's quick-witted style of analyzing 17th Century French society, through uproariously sending up the types of people comprising it, was a driving factor in the evolution of social comedy and what has made his work endure through its humorous insights into human nature.

Influenced by its Commedia dell'arte predecessors, Molière's rollicking precursor to the modern farce, THE IMAGINARY INVALID, has no shortage of over-the-top characters, physical comedy and zany situations as Argan, a miserly hypochondriac, is treated for a range of ills by a multitude of doctors indulging his "sufferings" for their benefit. He plans for his daughter to marry the son of a doctor, to have one nearby at all times and at a discount. She has her own plans to marry another man she truly loves while her stepmother plans to have her sent to a convent, in order to claim an inheritance for herself when Argan meets his seemingly imminent demise. Soon the entire household gets embroiled in madcap schemes as the maid, and Argan's brother argue and trick their way through this 3-act comedy in an effort to save true love, give the doctors a taste of their own medicine, and mend the family broken by Argan's obsession.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Molière's THE IMAGINARY INVALID

Adapted and Directed by Joey Folsom

Produced by Joey Folsom and Bren Rapp

Featuring: Jackie Kemp, Madyson Greenwood, Devon Rose, Rhonda Rose, Joel Frapart, David Britto, R. Bradford Smith

All performances are at 7:30PM

Preview-Wednesday, September 8

Performances Thursdays-Saturdays, September 9-25

General Admission with all performance tickets accessibly priced at $18

*Preview Tickets Only $10

Purchase online at theclassicstheatreproject.com or at the door

All shows perform at The Core Theatre

518 W. Arapaho Road

Richardson, TX 75080

*All cast, crew and house staff for this production have received COVID 19 vaccinations