THE HOMECOMING Comes to the Bath House Cultural Center in August

Performances run August 4, 2023 through August 26, 2023.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Family history, lies and betrayal set the stage for Nobel Prize winner Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming — presented by Dallas theatre company, Auriga Productions. Directed by Bert Pigg, and featuring a powerful cast, including last year’s King Lear, Malcolm Stephenson, the production will run this summer for eight performances at the Bath House Cultural Center. 

One of Pinter’s earliest plays, The Homecoming is a comedy of menace, concerning a family of four men living all together, but who are all alone. When the eldest son returns home after six years with a wife whom no one else has met, the family must come to grips with the hidden truths that have infected their relationships for decades. 

The Homecoming premiered in 1965, earning critical acclaim and solidifying Pinter's status as one of the notable playwrights of his time. Set in an unassuming North London living room, the play explores an enigmatic and dysfunctional family. Secrets are unveiled, alliances are tested, and a battle of wits ultimately reveals the true nature of each character's shadowy motivations.

Under the direction of Bert Pigg, this production preserves the play’s raw intensity while infusing it with contemporary relevance. The cast brings complex characters to life with emotion, dark humor and nuance. Audiences can expect a tumultuous evening and insights that will linger long after the final blackout.

Commenting on the revival, the director said, “The Homecoming is a timeless piece of theater that continues to resonate with audiences today. Its exploration of power, sexuality, and family dynamics is as relevant now as it was when it was written. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to bring this production to life, and are excited to share our interpretation of this iconic play with theatergoers."

Auriga Productions has already established a reputation with critics and audiences alike, producing high-quality theatrical experiences that challenge, entertain, and provoke thought. With this revival of The Homecoming they continue their commitment to excellence, bringing audiences a riveting production that honors the original while adding a layer of contemporary interpretation.

Tickets to The Homecoming, running August 4, 2023 through August 26, 2023, are $20 general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. downstairs at the Bath House Cultural Center, located at 521 E Lawther Dr, Dallas, TX 75218. Visit Click Here for more information and to purchase tickets.




