THE ELEPHANT MAN Cast Announced At Theatre Three

Theatre Three starts 2023 with The Elephant Man on the Norma Young Arean Stage. Written by Bernard Pomerance and directed by T3 Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt, this dark, biographical classic tells the story of John Merrick, an intelligent and friendly man shunned by Victorian-era society and called a "freak" due to his skin and bone disorders.

Under the care of physician Frederick Treves, Merrick begins to slowly evolve only to be denied his ultimate dream: to become a man like any other. Starring Dallas favorite Drew Wall as John Merrick. The Elephant Man previews January 19-22, opens on Monday, January 23 and runs through February 19.

"Why is 'The Elephant Man' relevant today?" Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt asks. "From a distance, this play can be viewed as an examination and excoriation of colonialism and the often reckless approach to science and medicine at the turn of the last century. The repercussions affect us to this day. Looking closer, the play asks "How easily do our base animal instincts kick in when the opportunity arises?" and "How can such cruelty and such empathy exist in one species?" Personally, I have always struggled to understand why so many fear what they don't understand. It's much easier and fulfilling to meet the unknown with wide-eyed amazement!"

Tickets for The Elephant Man are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com and range from $37-40. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent Amli Parking Garage.