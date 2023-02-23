Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL Cast Announced at Theatre Three

This beautiful and unique production will start previews on April 6, open on Monday, April 10 and run through April 30.

Feb. 23, 2023  

In a whimsical world of beetles, scorpions, and bugs of all sorts, a beetle falls in love with an injured butterfly. The Butterfly's Evil Spell is a story about unrequited love set on the side of the road in South Texas originally written by Spanish playwright, Federico García Lorca in 1920 and newly translated and adapted by Dante Flores. Directed by Dr. Danielle Georgiou with music composed by music director Danny Anchondo Jr., this beautiful and unique production will start previews on April 6, open on Monday, April 10 and run through April 30.

"In The Butterfly's Evil Spell, we can see the seeds of Federico García Lorca's most popular works known as the Rural Trilogy: Blood Wedding, The House of Bernarda Alba and Yerma," says Associate Aristic Director Christie Vela. "I think it's exciting to witness a young playwright learning his craft and eventually becoming a master of tragic poetic storytelling; to realize his profound understanding of human pathos started with a delightful tale about insects."

T3 Translates is an initiative that offers a path to production for playwrights while building a bridge for contemporary audiences to experience works originally written in another language. The Butterfly's Evil Spell is the first fully produced production as a result of this initiative. This production is funded in part by The Moody Fund for the Arts.

Tickets for The Butterfly's Evil Spell are on sale now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com and range from $37-40. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Complimentary parking available in the adjacent AMLI Parking Garage.




