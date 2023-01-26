TCU College Of Fine Arts To Present FOR THE LOVE OF UVALDE: A Play Inspired By The Robb Elementary School

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 26, 2023  

TCU College of Fine Arts will present For the Love of Uvalde: A Play Inspired by the Robb Elementary School.

The premiere public staged reading will be an evening of art for social change paired with community discussion.

The original play explores the aftermath and varying viewpoints of the families, politicians and medical professionals affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last May. The play, written by Theatre TCU faculty member Ayvaunn Penn, will debut as a staged reading and include a panel-led community discussion with:

· Dr. Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado, TCU Chief Inclusion Officer

· James McQuillen, Director of Theatre for Youth at Casa Mañana

· Prof. Lisa Devine, UNT Theatre for Social Change Professor

· Shania Tari, M.S, LMFT-A & EMDR trained

In support, El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde will stream the event so community members may join and participate in the discussion and reflection.

Important Note: For the Love of Uvalde is written based on testimonies given by people involved in or around the Robb Elementary School shooting. Some content may be difficult to hear. Suggested for mature audiences only.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: For the Love of Uvalde will be an evening of art for social change paired with

community discussion. The premiere public staged reading features select

songs and monologues from the show and is a collaboration between Theatre

TCU, TCU School of Music and El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde, TX.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: PepsiCo Recital Hall

Mary D. and F. Howard Walsh Center for Performing Arts, 2800 S. University Dr.

For the Love of Uvalde: A Play Inspired by the Robb Elementary School *

the play will also be streamed for viewers.

TICKETS: Admission to the events is free, but tickets are required and may be reserved at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221210®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcalendar.tcu.edu%2Fevent%2Ffor_the_love_of_uvalde?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About Theatre TCU

Theatre TCU is a nationally recognized professional training program that offers students a comprehensive atmosphere of academic and artistic excellence on the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Texas. The Department of Theatre produces eight shows each academic year, as well as frequent co-productions with local professional theatres. For more information, please visit TCU Theatre's website.

About TCU School of Music


TCU School of Music is a nationally recognized, award-winning institution where students study with outstanding faculty, interact with artists throughout the world and excel from a personalized musical experience. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music, TCU's School of Music program prepares students to become future teachers, performers, scholars, conductors and composers. For more information, please visit TCU School of Music's website.





