Stolen Shakespeare Guild Present HELLO, DOLLY!

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents Hello, Dolly! with book by Michael Stewart, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder.

The production runs July 15 - July 31, 2022, at Arts Fort Worth (Formerly the Fort Worth Community Arts Center) in the Sanders Theater.

Hello, Dolly! is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with music direction by Lauren Morgan and choreography by Monica Glenn. Tickets are available at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.

Ticket price range $20.00 - $28.00 / Performance location is at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107.