Stolen Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast
The festival runs February 10, 2023, thru March 5, 2023, at Arts Fort Worth.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2023 featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare and THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare. The festival is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with Jule Nelson-Duac. The festival runs February 10, 2023, thru March 5, 2023, at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107 in the Sanders Theater.
Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.
Individual Ticket Pricing for the Festival:
Opening Nights $15.00
Friday Nights: Adult $20.00 / Senior Student $18.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00
Saturday Nights: Adult $26.00 / Senior Student $24.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00
Matinees: $24.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00
Thursday Nights: $15.00
Shakespeare Festival Pass:
Pass is $36.00 ($18.00 to each show)
This package is limited to 50 patrons.
With this package, like our season ticket holders, you will be able to change your reservations up to 48 hrs in advance.
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare
When two pairs of star-crossed lovers, a troop of inept amateur actors, a feuding pair of supernatural sprites and a love potion gone awry all come together in an enchanted moonlit forest, the result is an unequalled mixture of entertainment and enchantment. (Rating PG)
THE ATHENIANS
Robert Bradford Smith* as THESEUS, Duke of Athens
Jessica Dahl-Colaw* as HIPPOLYTA, Queen of The Amazons
Laura Jones* as EGEUS WIFE, Mother of Hermia, wants her to marry Demetrius
Cory Carter* as HELENA, in love with Demetrius
Samantha Snow* as HERMIA, Egeus daughter in love with Lysander
John Marshall as LYSANDER
Blake Hametner* as DEMETRIUS
THE FAIRIES
Adam Michael Thomas as OBERON
Lauren Morgan* as TITANIA
Ashley Hawkins as ROBIN GOODFELLOW, Puck
Nancy Lamb as COBWEB, Fairy Servant to Titania
Karen Matheny* as MUSTARDSEED, Fairy Servant to Titania
Bethany Mejorado as MOTH, Fairy Servant to Titania
Saffron Makoutz* as PEASEBLOSSOM, Fairy Servant to Titania
Claire Morgan as FAWNA, a young Fairy
THE MECHANICALS
Jason Morgan* as NICK BOTTOM / Pyramus
Derick Snow as PETER QUINCE / Prologue
Parker Pereira as FRANCIS FLUTE / Thesbe
Matthew Benton as ROBIN STARVELING / Moonshine
Will Frederick as TOM SNOUT / Wall
Nicholas Zebrun as SNUG/ Lion
THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare
"There is a disease that can twist men's hearts and make them mad, and the name of that disease is jealousy." So begins one of William Shakespeare's last plays-a fascinating and unique combination of intensity and whimsy. When King Leontes unfairly accuses his wife of infidelity, he sets off a terrible chain of events. But this is not one of Shakespeare's tragedies. It's a romance, and one with a healthy dose of fancy and surprise. A story of redemption and the strength of friendship and true love, The Winter's Tale is perhaps Shakespeare's most endearing story. (Rating PG)
ROYALTY
Aaron Kozak as LEONTES, King of Sicilia
Jessica Dahl-Colaw* as HERMIONE, Queen of Sicilia
Matthew Benton as MAMILLIUS, Prince of Sicilia / Ensemble
Blake Hametner* as POLIXENES, King of Bohemia
Parker Pereira as FLORIZEL, Prince of Bohemia
Bethany Mejorado as PERDITA, daughter to Leontes and Hermione
THE COURT
Jason Morgan* as CAMILLO, a Lord
Robert Bradford Smith* as ANTIGONUS, a Lord
Laura Jones* as PAULINA, Wife to Antigonus
Nicholas Zebrun as CLEOMENES, a Lord / Ensemble
John Marshall as DION, a Lord / Ensemble
Adam Michael Thomas as ARCHIDAMUS, Bohemia's Ambassador / Ensemble
THE COUNTRY FOLK
Derick Snow as AUTOLYCUS, a rogue
Nancy Lamb as OLD SHEPHERD
Will Frederick as CLOWN
Cory Carter* as MOPSA, a shepherdess / Ensemble
Karen Matheny* as DORCAS, a shepherdess / Ensemble
Ashley Hawkins as a shepherdess / EnsembleSamantha Snow* as a shepherdess / Ensemble
*Denotes SSG Actor Ensemble Member, any actor who has been in 10 or more productions with the SSG.