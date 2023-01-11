Stolen Shakespeare Festival Announces Cast

Stolen Shakespeare Guild, Fort Worth's classical theater company, presents the Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2023 featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare and THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare. The festival is directed by Lauren and Jason Morgan with Jule Nelson-Duac. The festival runs February 10, 2023, thru March 5, 2023, at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St. Fort Worth, TX 76107 in the Sanders Theater.

Tickets are available at our website, www.stolenshakespeareguild.org.

Individual Ticket Pricing for the Festival:

Opening Nights $15.00

Friday Nights: Adult $20.00 / Senior Student $18.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Saturday Nights: Adult $26.00 / Senior Student $24.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Matinees: $24.00 / Child 12 and under $15.00

Thursday Nights: $15.00

Shakespeare Festival Pass:

Pass is $36.00 ($18.00 to each show)

This package is limited to 50 patrons.

With this package, like our season ticket holders, you will be able to change your reservations up to 48 hrs in advance.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare

When two pairs of star-crossed lovers, a troop of inept amateur actors, a feuding pair of supernatural sprites and a love potion gone awry all come together in an enchanted moonlit forest, the result is an unequalled mixture of entertainment and enchantment. (Rating PG)

THE ATHENIANS

Robert Bradford Smith* as THESEUS, Duke of Athens

Jessica Dahl-Colaw* as HIPPOLYTA, Queen of The Amazons

Laura Jones* as EGEUS WIFE, Mother of Hermia, wants her to marry Demetrius

Cory Carter* as HELENA, in love with Demetrius

Samantha Snow* as HERMIA, Egeus daughter in love with Lysander

John Marshall as LYSANDER

Blake Hametner* as DEMETRIUS

THE FAIRIES

Adam Michael Thomas as OBERON

Lauren Morgan* as TITANIA

Ashley Hawkins as ROBIN GOODFELLOW, Puck

Nancy Lamb as COBWEB, Fairy Servant to Titania

Karen Matheny* as MUSTARDSEED, Fairy Servant to Titania

Bethany Mejorado as MOTH, Fairy Servant to Titania

Saffron Makoutz* as PEASEBLOSSOM, Fairy Servant to Titania

Claire Morgan as FAWNA, a young Fairy

THE MECHANICALS

Jason Morgan* as NICK BOTTOM / Pyramus

Derick Snow as PETER QUINCE / Prologue

Parker Pereira as FRANCIS FLUTE / Thesbe

Matthew Benton as ROBIN STARVELING / Moonshine

Will Frederick as TOM SNOUT / Wall

Nicholas Zebrun as SNUG/ Lion

THE WINTER'S TALE by William Shakespeare

"There is a disease that can twist men's hearts and make them mad, and the name of that disease is jealousy." So begins one of William Shakespeare's last plays-a fascinating and unique combination of intensity and whimsy. When King Leontes unfairly accuses his wife of infidelity, he sets off a terrible chain of events. But this is not one of Shakespeare's tragedies. It's a romance, and one with a healthy dose of fancy and surprise. A story of redemption and the strength of friendship and true love, The Winter's Tale is perhaps Shakespeare's most endearing story. (Rating PG)

ROYALTY

Aaron Kozak as LEONTES, King of Sicilia

Jessica Dahl-Colaw* as HERMIONE, Queen of Sicilia

Matthew Benton as MAMILLIUS, Prince of Sicilia / Ensemble

Blake Hametner* as POLIXENES, King of Bohemia

Parker Pereira as FLORIZEL, Prince of Bohemia

Bethany Mejorado as PERDITA, daughter to Leontes and Hermione

THE COURT

Jason Morgan* as CAMILLO, a Lord

Robert Bradford Smith* as ANTIGONUS, a Lord

Laura Jones* as PAULINA, Wife to Antigonus

Nicholas Zebrun as CLEOMENES, a Lord / Ensemble

John Marshall as DION, a Lord / Ensemble

Adam Michael Thomas as ARCHIDAMUS, Bohemia's Ambassador / Ensemble

THE COUNTRY FOLK

Derick Snow as AUTOLYCUS, a rogue

Nancy Lamb as OLD SHEPHERD

Will Frederick as CLOWN

Cory Carter* as MOPSA, a shepherdess / Ensemble

Karen Matheny* as DORCAS, a shepherdess / Ensemble

Ashley Hawkins as a shepherdess / EnsembleSamantha Snow* as a shepherdess / Ensemble

*Denotes SSG Actor Ensemble Member, any actor who has been in 10 or more productions with the SSG.