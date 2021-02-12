Stage West To Present New Virtual Piece From Moonrise Initiative

You're on the run; you're chasing a feeling - any feeling. You stop to catch your breath. Suddenly, you are on a stage, surrounded by four peculiar strangers and a cheeky announcer who are trying to conjure something...monumental. And they can't do it without you.

Stage West will present Moonrise Initiative's utterly unique, online, interactive production of In Search of The Sublime, from February 23 through March 21.

You know those thrilling, perspective-bending experiences that leave you changed - the ones that clarify your mortality in the most profound and beautiful ways? Gather a collection of those. Then mix in movement, laughter, and suggestions from the online audience. Finally, add some truly excellent music, and join in as five performers weave together tales of humor, terror, and awe in a concerted effort to achieve The Sublime. Part-poem, part-story, part-something else altogether, this interactive live-online piece asks one question -- can you feel it?

Moonrise Initiative is a new endeavor which aims to provide innovative ensemble-based movement performance that seeks to offer solace, wonder, and escape. Their intent is to 1) advocate for bravery and inquiry by creating art that is relevant and celebrates the diversity that makes our world dimensional and whole, 2) galvanize artists and audiences by fostering an imaginative and accessible exchange of ideas that illuminate our shared humanity, and 3) pursue the craft of storytelling with integrity and curiosity by prioritizing safety, nurturing exploration, and encouraging quality and excellence.

In Search of the Sublime is written and directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni, and produced by Moonrise Initiative. The elements of the piece were created by the cast: Victoria A. Cruz, Olivia de Guzman, Kelsey Milbourn, Shyama Nithiananda, Galen Sho Sato, Mitchell Stephens and Garret Storms. Set design is by Allen Dean, costume design by Yvonne Johnson, sound design by Kellen Voss, and lighting design by Bryan Stevenson, with animations by Evan Michael Woods, Karry, Liu, and Jen Schultes, and videography by Richard Massey.

The Sublime will be live-streamed Thursday at 7:30, Friday/Saturday at 8:00, and Sunday at 3:00; the show will run a little under an hour. Special preview performances will be Tuesday, February 23 and Wednesday, February 24, with the regular run Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, March 21. Streaming is $20 for each individual. A code for viewing will be sent to patrons an hour before performance on the day they choose to see. Patrons are encouraged to visit the FAQ page for the show at www.stagewest.org/sublime-faq for viewing and participation recommendations. Patrons should also visit the website at www.stagewest.org/sublime-objects for an optional list of items to gather to enhance their experience.