Stage West Announces Future Plans and Schedule Changes

With regard to the remainder of Stage West Theatre's current 41st season, the company has chosen to make the following schedule and programming changes in an effort to work toward a safe re-opening for both theatre-makers and the community at large. Factors which played into the decision include the health and safety of artists and audiences, severe budget hardships projected to accompany major capacity-restrictions, the moratorium on work by the Actors' Equity Association, and the artistic integrity of the art form in a time of social distancing and face coverings.

Stage West will postpone the performances of Into the Breeches! (originally scheduled for July 2-August 2, 2020) to dates to be announced in September 2020, and in an outdoor venue. In the event that, by mid-summer, an outdoor performance in September is still not seen as a safe option, or an affordable outdoor venue has not been realized, the play will be postponed to a later season.

Performances of Between Riverside and Crazy (originally scheduled for August 27-September 27, 2020) will be postponed immediately to a later season.

The Stage West Education Department's June summer camps will shift to an online format with shorter hours and lower prices, designed to reach more members of the community. Camps will continue to inspire and teach young students the art of theatre while reducing the full amount of time in front of the screen, by providing fun and thoughtful projects that engage the students between sessions.

The Summer Conservatory for teens, set to begin July 6, 2020, is still hoped to be held in person using CDC guidelines. A final decision on the in-person or online nature of the conservatory will be announced on June 8.

Finally, Stage West's Board of Directors, in addition to approving the above programming plans, has committed to retaining the full salaried staff through the end of the 41st season, which concludes September 30, 2020, with the long-term goal of no furloughs, period. The 42nd season, which will be announced within the next two weeks, is set to begin in October, and will feature plays that have been intentionally curated for this moment in history, bearing in mind the potential long-term need for social distancing by both actors and audience. Many plays that were originally set for season 42 season have been moved to season 43. There are a ton of great stories out there, and we look forward to creating and sharing them with the North Texas community and visitors to the area.

Stage West's box office and staff will be reaching out to ticket buyers over the next month to guide those patrons through the options of donating their unused tickets to the 501 (c) 3 company, retaining the tickets for later dates when the productions will be fully realized, or claiming a refund. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-3pm. The team members ask for the public's patience as they work through the list of ticket buyers. The company can be reached through boxoffice@stagewest.org, or 817-784-9378, if faster communication is required.

Stage West will work to retain the directors, casts, and design teams for the postponed plays. The theatre wishes to acknowledge the incredible hardship the entire industry is facing as a result of this pandemic, but would like especially to highlight the individual theatre artists who make their living one gig to the next. The performing arts in general make up 4.5% of the nation's GDP and provide work to hundreds of thousands of Americans. Stage West Theatre's ghost light burns bright in recognition of all those who are suffering through this moment in history. One day the stage lights will rise again for artists and audiences alike to assemble in honor and exploration of the human spirit and an art form which has been around for over 2500 years. That day is eagerly awaited by all at Stage West.





