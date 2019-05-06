SLEEPING BEAUTY DREAMS Announces 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

After a successful World Premiere in Miami and New York in December 2018, Sleeping Beauty Dreams announces its 2019 U.S. tour dates and cities. The technological feat - brought to life by the production company Magic Reality Group - is a contemporary dance and art experience using innovative technology, which explores the age-old fable of Sleeping Beauty and for the first time, reveals what Princess Aurora dreamt about during her 100-year slumber.

Through a revolutionary fusion of visual arts, contemporary dance, lighting, groundbreaking real-time avatar technology, and electronic dance music by bold face name collaborators from all respective industries, the performance unravels Princess Aurora's passions, fears, and sinful desires. Tour dates, cities and theaters include:

New York

Nov. 1 & 2, 2019

Manhattan Center, The Hammerstein

311 West 34th Street

Atlanta

Nov. 7, 2019

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Avenue SE



Chicago

Nov. 10, 2019

Auditorium Theatre

50 East Ida B. Wells Drive

Boston

Nov. 16, 2019

Orpheum Theatre

1 Hamilton Place



Dallas

Nov. 21, 2019

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

1001 Performance Place

Houston/Sugar Land

Nov. 23, 2019

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

18111 Lexington Boulevard



The unique production incorporates a mature twist to the old tale known worldwide so well. Each dance movement by Princess Aurora, played by world renowned prima ballerina Diana Vishneva and international ballet school founder Mi Deng, is met with nine supporting dancers, as well as larger-than-life avatars, mimicking her moves. The avatars were imagined and visualized by Tobias Gremmler, famed digital artist who has developed design solutions for Apple, Samsung, Swarovski and Sony in addition to working with Bjork. The virtual characters are brought to life by a partnership between FUSE*FACTORY and Perception Neuron / Noitom, enabling them to move simultaneously with Princess Aurora, as 14 motion sensors sewn into the ornate costume instantly simlulate her movements.

"Sleeping Beauty Dreams brings the dream realm to life. This is a theatrical experience unlike anything else you can see right now," says Gremmler. "The incorporation of real-time data and revolutionary technology allow us to create digital avatars that mimic Sleeping Beauty in her dreamscape. We believe this immersive experience for the audience is the future of performing arts."

Performing alongside Vishneva or Deng is principal dancer at the Dutch National Ballet, Marijn Rademaker, who will play the role of the Prince.

Audiences will be physically and emotionally moved by the vibrating beats of electronic music by famed EDM pioneer, NOISIA's Thijs de Vlieger, who wrote the original score. His music has been featured in Hollywood blockbusters and he has worked with some of the world's biggest artists including Skrillex and deadmau5.

Industry tastemakers joining the cast and crew include the choreographer Edward Clug, costume designer Bart Hess who has worked with Lady Gaga, and light artist Laurent Fort. A team of eight permanent crew members are responsible for managing the technology required to bring the production to life. The production was created for the stage by Rem Hass.

