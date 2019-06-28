Rover Dramawerks Presents Youth Show, FRANCINE'S WILL

Rover Dramawerks is pleased to present its second youth production of 2019, the comedy Francine's Will by Mary Dattillo. Performances will be at Rover's theatre in Plano, located in Ruisseau Village at 221 W. Parker Rd, Suite 580, at the northwest corner of Parker and 75. Performances are just one weekend, July 11-13, 2019 on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Francine Faraday dies and leaves her entire estate to her longtime companion H.P. Manly. While the loyal members of Francine's staff are delighted, her money-hungry relatives are furious. Though the will is ironclad, the relatives find that they can inherit Francine's fortune if H.P. dies of "natural" causes. As the family plots H.P.'s demise, the staff schemes to save him, resulting in counter-plots and mixed-up romances aplenty.

The talented ensemble cast is made up of youth actors, ages 10 to 18: Carrie Bronsky, Brooklyn Downs, Brady Davidson, Kevin Hyland, Charles Hyland, Isabella Lambert, Amelie Lopez, Audrey Pena, and Logan Stelling. Several of these young actors have appeared in multiple shows at Rover Dramawerks.

Nancy Pistilli serves as director, with Elena Martin as stage manager and sound designer. Set design is by Niels Winter with lighting design by Kenneth Hall. Costume design is by Emory Lambert, with props designed by Jessi Morris.

Rover's youth shows are produced using the same directors and designers used for mainstage productions, and actors pay no tuition or fees to be involved.

Ticket prices for Francine's Will are $15.00 for adults and $12.00 for teachers, students, and seniors. Group rates are also available. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and season punch cards and season samplers are still on sale for Rover's 19th Season.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.

Photo credit: Carol M. Rice





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You