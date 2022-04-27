Richardson Civic Art Society Will Show 56th Annual Juried Art Exhibition at Eisemann Center

Juror Steve Ko has selected 60 works of art from 299 entries for this show, which will be on exhibit from April 27-May 30, 2022, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. The Gala Awards Reception will take place on Sunday, May 8 from 7:00 until 9:00 pm at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in the Green Mezzanine Gallery, 2351 Performance Dr. in Richardson, Texas 75082. Everyone is invited, so bring your guests and enjoy this festive event celebrating some fantastic art.



The Richardson Civic Art Society (RCAS) is a nonprofit volunteer-run organization providing a support system locally for the visual arts. Active season is from September through May with most meetings and shows held at the Richardson Public Library.



RCAS' most prestigious exhibit is the annual Regional Art Exhibition and Sale at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. It is a juried show, open to all Texas artists, where each artist may enter photos of up to three pieces of artwork for consideration. Approximately 60-80 pieces from those submitted are juried for acceptance into the show. After the installation, the judge selects the winners from the exhibited artwork and the winners receive cash or merchandise awards along with a certificate and ribbon. The Best of Show artwork is purchased by RCAS and presented to the City of Richardson to be permanently displayed at the Richardson Public Library. For additional information on RCAS, visit https://richardson-arts.org/



Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com/art.