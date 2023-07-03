Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas

There's nothing like a big song and dance show with heart and Disney's NEWSIES is just that! The beautiful Plaza Theatre uses its 276 seat ‘in-the-round’ seating to capture all the action (and there’s plenty) for this “Little Train That Could” themed production of NEWSIES.

This creative team has grabbed a handful of some of the best young actors and dancers for a non-stop enjoyable show. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly; a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies', who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titan Joseph Pulitzer (David Young) raises distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

There is so much to like about this production from the energetic direction by Tina Barrus and Tabitha Ibarra (Co-Directors) & Co-Choreographers Eden Barrus & Tabitha Ibarra. Assist. Choreographer, Miranda Barrus to the Musical Direction by Caitlan Leblo. Not only is the staging in the round, but inside the round is a rotating stage in which a large steel ‘adjustable’ platform changes from scene to scene, stage managed by Kaitlin West.

With a largely young cast of 40, each talented Newsie outshines the other. There is not a moment when they are not offering their best. There is barely a second when the action stops. From acting, dancing, tumbling, and tapping; the energy is contagious. Nick McGeoy commands the role of Jack Kelly with a believable innocence and determination that wins over the other Newsies and the girl (Katherine) played by the talented Eden Barrus with a lovely soaring voice! Jack's sidekick/best friend Crutchie is played wonderfully by William Power. The two's New York accents and friendship are realistic and endearing. Outstanding performances are offered by Damson Chola Jr.( Davey) and Micaiah Beims (Les), Joseph Pulitzer (David Young) plays the money/power hungry Big Wig of the Newspaper with 'hissable' flair. Jess Jennings as Medda, the kindhearted saloon singer puts all her heart into this role.

Facts: Beginning in the 1840s, young boys called "newsies" sold newspapers in major cities across the U.S. in order to make a living or support their struggling families. The job wasn't always easy. A young child with ambition and a loud voice could scrape together a meager wage by selling papers on the street.

Based on the 1992 motion picture, "Newsies" features a score by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. The stage version introduces eight brand-new songs by the original team of Menken and Feldman while keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," "King of New York" and "Santa Fe."

NEWSIES play at the Plaza Theater Co. 305 S. Anglin St., Cleburne TX 76031 Fri./Sat./Sun. through July 8th. NEXT UP: The Count of Monte Cristo 7/14-8/5 For tickets and more information visit Click Here or call 817.202.0600.

Photo: Hannah Midkiff Photography