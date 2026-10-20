RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA to Open MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Season
The production will be directed by Michael Serrecchia and features Samantha Snow as Ella, with an ensemble including Daniel Walker, Susan Metzger, and Doug Fowler.
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, the Broadway version.
A young woman dreams of a better life after being forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds true love with the kingdom's prince. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. This is the classic you adore and the love story you'll fall for again.
Cinderella is the only musical written for the television by legendary duo Rodgers & Hammerstein (South Pacific, Oklahoma, The Sound of Music). Originally broadcast live in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, before subsequently being remade for TV again in 1965 and 1997 (starring Whitney Houston and Brandy). A new Broadway version premiered in 2013 featuring several fresh characters and songs.
Director Michael Serrecchia says “The MainStage production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is a wonderful, timeless story that we all love. The music is amazing, the cast is fantastic, and the magic—the magic we all adore and cherish—is truly spectacular.” Samantha Snow who plays Ella in the production adds “just wait until you see the set, the costumes, the dance numbers! I don't think I have ever been in a production like this before.”
Photo Credit: Mike Morgan Photography can be found
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