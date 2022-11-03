RADIANCE! & FROZEN IN FRISCO Returns Bigger Than Ever For Its Third Magical Year!

Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, Texas' LARGEST ice and light spectacular, is coming back and bigger than ever for its THIRD magical year! Making its way to the safe, family-friendly Riders Field in Frisco, formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark, the immersive holiday fun will take place November 18 through December 31, 2022.

Featuring TWO wonderous winter experiences in ONE location, Radiance's all-new 'walk at your leisure' layout gives guests the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, sip hot chocolate and stroll through a holiday wonderland of three million dazzling lights with one-of-a-kind social media moments.

While at Radiance's sister park, Frozen, visit Mount Frisco Ice Tubing, where friends and family can soar down a two-story, eight-lane ice hill. Enjoy a beautiful yuletide glide under a starry Texas night on the outdoor skating rink. Then, throw REAL snowballs at moving targets and mischievous elves at Santa's Snowball Toss before meeting the star of the show, Santa Claus himself! All-new this year, create your own frozen friend at Build Your Own Snowman, and test your axe chucking skills before Krampus can decide if you're naughty or nice with Merry AXE-MAS Axe Throwing!

"Radiance! was immensely successful last year thanks to our wonderful guests. We are thrilled to be back in Frisco with an even bigger and better experience for everyone to enjoy all that the holidays have to offer," said Bryan Lank, president of Peerless Production Group, the event producers. "Providing magical experiences is at the heart of what we do. Our wish is that your Christmas be merry and BRIGHT!"

This year, at Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, it's time to BUNDLE UP and SAVE with all-new ticket packages. Guests can customize their holiday experience by adding the attractions they want with ticket bundles starting at $34.99. Want to add more attractions on the night of attendance? No problem. You can always purchase additional tickets for each attraction on-site!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RadianceChristmas.com.