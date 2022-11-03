Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RADIANCE! & FROZEN IN FRISCO Returns Bigger Than Ever For Its Third Magical Year!

This year, at Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, it's time to bundle up and save with all-new ticket packages.

Nov. 03, 2022  

RADIANCE! & FROZEN IN FRISCO Returns Bigger Than Ever For Its Third Magical Year!

Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, Texas' LARGEST ice and light spectacular, is coming back and bigger than ever for its THIRD magical year! Making its way to the safe, family-friendly Riders Field in Frisco, formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark, the immersive holiday fun will take place November 18 through December 31, 2022.

Featuring TWO wonderous winter experiences in ONE location, Radiance's all-new 'walk at your leisure' layout gives guests the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, sip hot chocolate and stroll through a holiday wonderland of three million dazzling lights with one-of-a-kind social media moments.

While at Radiance's sister park, Frozen, visit Mount Frisco Ice Tubing, where friends and family can soar down a two-story, eight-lane ice hill. Enjoy a beautiful yuletide glide under a starry Texas night on the outdoor skating rink. Then, throw REAL snowballs at moving targets and mischievous elves at Santa's Snowball Toss before meeting the star of the show, Santa Claus himself! All-new this year, create your own frozen friend at Build Your Own Snowman, and test your axe chucking skills before Krampus can decide if you're naughty or nice with Merry AXE-MAS Axe Throwing!

"Radiance! was immensely successful last year thanks to our wonderful guests. We are thrilled to be back in Frisco with an even bigger and better experience for everyone to enjoy all that the holidays have to offer," said Bryan Lank, president of Peerless Production Group, the event producers. "Providing magical experiences is at the heart of what we do. Our wish is that your Christmas be merry and BRIGHT!"

This year, at Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, it's time to BUNDLE UP and SAVE with all-new ticket packages. Guests can customize their holiday experience by adding the attractions they want with ticket bundles starting at $34.99. Want to add more attractions on the night of attendance? No problem. You can always purchase additional tickets for each attraction on-site!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RadianceChristmas.com.




Pocket Sandwich Theatre Prepares For Opening Of New Venue Photo
Pocket Sandwich Theatre Prepares For Opening Of New Venue
Pocket Sandwich Theatre (PST), a mainstay in the Dallas theater community for 42 years, has relocated to Historic Downtown Carrollton to bring their unique brand of entertainment to audiences, old and new. Widely known for their popcorn-tossing melodramas, the venue is also a haven for improvisation troupes, musical entertainers, stand-up comics, and local playwrights to showcase their talents.
Undermain Theatre Presents FEEDING ON LIGHT Photo
Undermain Theatre Presents FEEDING ON LIGHT
Undermain Theatre welcomes you to the world premiere of Feeding on Light by Lenora Champagne. This play is based on the playwright’s personal relationship and discussions with Undermain Theatre’s late Founding Artistic Director Katherine Owens, to whom the play is dedicated.
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Announced At Broadway Dallas; Tickets On Sale November 4 Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Announced At Broadway Dallas; Tickets On Sale November 4
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced that the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play in Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park from March 15 through April 2 as part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m.
Theatre Arlington Presents JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR. Photo
Theatre Arlington Presents JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR.
Step into Roald Dahl's magical world this Friday as Theatre Arlington presents their all-youth musical James and the Giant Peach, JR. Based on Dahl's book James and the Giant Peach, this beloved tale about courage and self-discovery with book by Timothy Allen McDonald comes alive with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen.

