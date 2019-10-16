Queen Musical WE WILL ROCK YOU Rolls Into Irving at Toyota Music Factory

Tuesday, October 22nd | 7:30PM

Written in 2002, the Queen and Ben Elton musical WE WILL ROCK YOU has taken the globe by storm, featuring record-breaking pop and rock hits of the 1970s and beyond. Following the success of the Oscar®-winning film "Bohemian Rhapsody," WE WILL ROCK YOU, recently returned to North America and is currently en route to Irving's Toyota Music Factory for one night only on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The musical experience follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts (the Bohemians) as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality, and the rebirth of rock 'n roll.

WE WILL ROCK YOU is directed by JP Thibodeau, with choreography by Angela Benson and musical direction by Russell Broom and Stuart Morley, who was asked personally by Brian May to oversee revised arrangements for this tour.

The North American tour cast includes Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Brian Christensen as Brit, Trevor Coll as Galileo, Kevin Doe as Buddy, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi and Keri Kelly as Scaramouche. Rounding out the ensemble is Karina Cox, Danny Gullekson, Amelia Hironaka, Jeremy Leo Curtis, Vanessa Mitchell, Morrissa Nicole, Sean Sennett, Hannah Smart, and Preston Vendramin.

The live band is comprised of Scott Henderson (Keyboards/Associate Musical Director), Lisa Jacobs (Bass), Sam Coulson (Guitar 1), Kyle McKearney (Guitar 2), and Chad Melchert (Drums).

For tickets and more information, visit www.thepaviliontmf.com.

The cast of We Will Rock You. Photo by Randy Feere.

