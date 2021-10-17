Pocket Sandwich Theatre to Present 39th Production of EBENEZER SCROOGE This Holiday Season

Pocket Sandwich Theatre has announced 39th production of Ebenezer Scrooge, which runs from November 26 through December 23. Scrooge has become a holiday tradition for many and is so popular that it has become a much anticipated season every year since 1982. The show is a musical based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge, who is visited one Christmas Eve by three ghosts intent on helping him change his ways. This tale of love, redemption, and forgiveness captures the true spirit and magic of the holiday season for the whole family. Tickets and pricing are available at pocketsandwich.com

This 39th season of Ebenezer Scrooge will be the final show at this location, much to the woe of patrons. Bah, Humbug! The Pocket Sandwich Theatre offers heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who helped them make the Pocket on Mockingbird "the most fun you can have in a Dallas theater" for the past 32 years and who have become a part of the large, crazy Pocket family. In 1990 they moved to Mockingbird Lane from another location on Greenville Avenue and 2022 will be the start of another move and a new adventure! More information will be announced soon.