Plano Symphony Orchestra Presents CARNIVALS TO FANTASIES

Plano Symphony Orchestra starts the new year off with a rousing evening of music entitled "Carnivals to Fantasies." Conducted by PSO Music Director and Maestro Hector Guzman and featuring guest violinist Blake Pouliot, the concert will include works by composers Antonín Dvořák, Benjamin Britten and Max Bruch.

"Carnivals to Fantasies" will take place in the Hill Performance Hall of the Charles W. Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) at 8 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Tickets range from $24 to $90 with $15 student tickets available in select sections. Tickets can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/planosymphony.org).

Opening with Dvořák's spirited curtain-raiser "Carnival Overture," the concert will also include Britten's famous "The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra," a piece known for featuring the tone colors and capacities of the various sections of the orchestra. Audiences will also enjoy Bruch's "Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra," which was inspired by folk music and love of melody. The piece's sober introduction turns into radiant light with the middle and final movements featuring vigorous and robust dance tunes.

For the January 15 concert, the PSO will be joined by guest violinist Blake Pouliot. At only 25 years old, this tenacious violinist has been praised by the Toronto Star as, "...one of those special talents that comes along once in a lifetime."

With soul-stirring symphonic strains and mesmerizing melodic movements, this concert is not to be missed.

To learn more about "Carnivals to Fantasies" and other upcoming Plano Symphony Orchestra events, visit www.planosymphony.org.