Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present The Wiz, written by William F. Brown, music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, and directed by Eric Criner. The show runs Sept 17 - 26, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.
Check out photos below!
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.
Rockell Robinson Waddleton, Ruth Ngeny
Bennie Adkins
Ruth Ngeny, Bennie Adkins
Edmund Simpson II, Ruth Ngeny, Bennie Adkins, and Jason Hallman
Jonah Taylor & Samantha Masucci
Michael Christian
Rockell Robinson Waddleton, Ruth Ngeny
Edmund Simpson II, Sydney D. Winston & Precious Harris
Antonette Hunt, Ruth Ngeny, Edmund Simpson II
The company
Myiesha J. Duff
Bennie Adkins, Edmund Simpson II, Jason Hallman