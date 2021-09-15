Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ

pixeltracker

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.

Sep. 15, 2021  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present The Wiz, written by William F. Brown, music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, and directed by Eric Criner. The show runs Sept 17 - 26, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.

Check out photos below!

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Rockell Robinson Waddleton, Ruth Ngeny

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Bennie Adkins

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Ruth Ngeny, Bennie Adkins

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Edmund Simpson II, Ruth Ngeny, Bennie Adkins, and Jason Hallman

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Jonah Taylor & Samantha Masucci

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Michael Christian

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Rockell Robinson Waddleton, Ruth Ngeny

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Edmund Simpson II, Sydney D. Winston & Precious Harris

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Antonette Hunt, Ruth Ngeny, Edmund Simpson II

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
The company

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Myiesha J. Duff

Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ
Bennie Adkins, Edmund Simpson II, Jason Hallman


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shoshana Bean, Jessie Mueller, Shayna Steele, Erika Henningsen, & Justin Guarini Will Headline THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Live Streaming Return Beginning October 3rd
  • Introducing Stage Mag, the New BroadwayWorld Service to Make Your Own Show Program - for Free!