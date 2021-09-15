Photos: The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents THE WIZ

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present The Wiz, written by William F. Brown, music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, and directed by Eric Criner. The show runs Sept 17 - 26, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.

Check out photos below!

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.