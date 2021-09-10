Photos: The Classics Theatre Project Presents THE IMAGINARY INVALID

The Classics Theatre Project had preview audiences marveling at just how hilarious a 17th century comedy can be with its production of Molière's THE IMAGINARY INVALID. Adapted and directed by Joey Folsom, this precursor to the modern farce proves the perfect example of why Molière is consider one of the greatest comedy writers of all time.

Laughs abound as Argan, a miserly hypochondriac, is treated for a range of ills by a multitude of doctors indulging his "sufferings" for their benefit. He plans for his daughter to marry the son of a doctor, to have one nearby at all times and at a discount. She has her own plans to marry another man she truly loves while her stepmother plans to have her sent to a convent, in order to claim an inheritance for herself when Argan meets his seemingly imminent demise. Soon the entire household gets embroiled in madcap schemes as the maid, and Argan's brother argue and trick their way through this comedy in an effort to save true love, give the doctors a taste of their own medicine, and mend the family broken by Argan's obsession.

Cast: Jackie L. Kemp, Madyson Greenwood, Devon Rose, Rhonda Rose, Joel Frapart, R. Bradford Smith, David Britto

THIS OPENING WEEKEND IS THE PERFECT TIME FOR A DOSE OF HILARITY.

PERFROMANCES THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT 7:30PM

The Core Theatre in Richardson

Tickets $18 at theclassicstheatreproject.com or at the door

The show runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through September 25.

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri

