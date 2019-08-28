Photo Flash: NTPA Rep Braves the Seas with PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

The multi Tony-winning play upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

A play by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, Music by Wayne Barker. Presented through special arrangement by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets and more information at ntparep.org.



Kennedy Styro, Taylor Mercado Owen, and Dayan Rodriguez

Benjamin Bratcher, David Helms, Kelton Neals and Shane Morgan

Lindsay Lintelman, Benjamin Bratcher, Shane Morgan, David Helms, Caleb Pieterse, Duncan Michael, Kelton Neals





