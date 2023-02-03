PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL At Bass Performance Hall Announces A Digital Lottery

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will host a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct.

Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $38 tickets available for all performances at Bass Performance Hall. The new musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement, February 7-12, as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, February 6, for the Tuesday evening performance, February 7. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $38 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All ticketholders will be required to comply with current health and safety protocols at Bass Performance Hall. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, February 12. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL comes to Fort Worth as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in March when one of the most beloved musicals of all time, ANNIE, returns in a new production in the spring; Broadway's funniest new musical will have you feeling "Unstoppable" when TOOTSIE takes the stage; and in June, the 2022-2023 season concludes with HADESTOWN, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.