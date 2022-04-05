PRESENT LAUGHING Opening At Upright Theatre Company

Upright Theatre Company in Euless, TX will present Noël Coward's Present Laughter, playing Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Noël Coward's totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late, the theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

For more information on Upright Production Ratings, please email info@uprighttheatre.org.

The show will be performed at Upright Theatre Company's Studio on Main at 2501 N Main St, Ste 210, Euless, TX 76039. Upright Theatre Co. offers a unique viewing experience. Seating is available at tables of four. To reserve a table to yourself or for your group, please purchase all four tickets for that table. General Admission will be seated at open tables and seats.

Tickets are $22 for adults, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, first responders and children under 12. Reserved table seating tickets can be purchased through the company's website at www.uprighttheatre.org.