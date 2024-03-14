POTUS Extends at Stage West

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage West has announced that, due to very high ticket demand, it will add 4 more performances to the hit POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, by Selina Fillinger.

The added performances will be Thurs Mar 28, Fri Mar 29, and Sat Mar 30, all at 8pm (the usual 7:30 curtain on Thurs was not possible due to a conflict), and a Sat 2pm matinee on Mar 30. These performances are expected to sell quickly too, so patrons are encouraged to secure their seats soon.

POTUS is directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni, and features Stage West Executive Producer Dana Schultes as Chief of Staff Harriet, with Vanessa DeSilvio, as Press Secretary Jean, Kristin McCollum as Presidential Secretary Stephanie, Octavia Thomas as journalist Chris, vickie Washington as First Lady Margaret, Laurel L. Collins as the President’s sister Bernadette and Olivia Cinquepalmi as Dusty.

Set design is by Technical Director Bryan Stevenson, with lighting design by Roma Flowers, costume and wig design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, sound design and mixing by Joshua Nguyen, intimacy and fight choreography by Mitch Stephens, and props and set décor by Lynn Lovett. Stage Manager duties will be handled by Tiffany Cromwell.

Ticket prices for this show are $43 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sunday evenings, and $47 on Saturdays and Sundays, with $38 tickets for the two preview performances. Food service is available 90 minutes prior to performances (reservations are advised).

