Outcry Theatre Announces Cast Of Upcoming LIPSTICK TRACES

This February, Outcry Theatre will present Lipstick Traces, its first professional production since before the pandemic. Based on Lipstick Traces: A Secret History of the Twentieth Century by Greil Marcus, Lipstick Traces was originally created and produced by Rude Mechs. The world premiere production took place in Austin, TX at The Off Center in 2000.

A Narrator with a Ph.D. joins Sex Pistols' manager and self-proclaimed mastermind, Malcolm McLaren, to recount an alternative history of the 20th century via the Sex Pistols, the Cabaret Voltaire, the May '68 riots, and a handful of medieval heretics. Lipstick Traces is a physically ecstatic and intellectually nervy theatrical vision of "movements in culture that raised no monuments... movements that barely left a trace."

Starring as the Narrator is Jenna Caire. Malcolm McLaren will be played by Ryan Maffei and the Situationist Guy DeBord will be played by Nick Moore. Harrison Polen plays a Heretic. The Sex Pistols will be represented by Brayden Lawrence as Johnny Rotten and Finn Hardge as Steve Jones. Leading the Dadaists is Logan Beutel as Richard Huelsenbeck, accompanied by Jason Johnson-Spinos as Hugo Ball, and Brayden Lawrence in a second role as Tristan Tzara.

The show is directed by Artistic Director Becca Johnson-Spinos, assistant directed by Emory Otto, and stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell. The design team includes costume designer Katie Guiou and projection and sound designer Jason Johnson-Spinos.

