Ochre House to Stream ORIGINAL MAN

Ochre House Theater Cinema is streaming a new production, ORIGINAL MAN, written and directed by Artistic Director Matthew Posey.

A riveting musical about Joe, a young man fighting to be free from an abusive father and a cruel, ruthless existence through an imaginary world he creates.

With original music, spectacle, and riveting tour de force performances, ORIGINAL MAN speaks to the resilience of the soul and to undying hope in the face of adversity. Everyone dreams to become an Original Man. Check it out on YouTube.

Also, the Original Man studio soundtrack is not for sale for $30. Your gift includes the vinyl, a beautiful commemorative photo book, a bonus code to download the album, and shipping and handling. It would make a wonderful gift for your favorite audiophile.

Link to Ochre House Theater Cinema YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/ochrehousetheater.

Ochre House Theater has also announced several improvements to our space, the most important being a new air filtration system to make the space Covid-19 safe.