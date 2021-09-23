North Texas Asian Photographers To Exhibit At Eisemann Center

The North Texas Asian Photographers Association is returning to the Eisemann Center with their exhibit titled Staying Inspired in the Green Mezzanine-Gallery.

The exhibit will run from September 28 through October 24, 2021. Among the things surround us, we tend to focus on those that are interesting, informative, and heartwarming. We are inclined to look for the beautiful ones or make them beautiful. By doing so, our lives are more likely to be immersed in beauty and with love. Therefore, we the photographers, always strive to remain inspired by great ideas, vision, and workmanship.



The North Texas Asian Photographer's Association (NTAPA) was established in 2003 by a group of enthusiastic people who share a passion for photography, personal well-being, and environmental stewardship. NTAPA provides education, information, inspiration, and opportunity to all persons interested in photography. NTAPA is also a proud member of Photographic Society of America (PSA). In 2014 the association was incorporated as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

Each year, members travel globally to capture dramatic and award-winning photographs. Since its establishment, NTAPA has continued to promote the art of photography as a means of communication, image appreciation, and cultural exchange in DFW and its surrounding communities by hosting exhibitions at Garland's Granville Arts Center, Irving Arts Center, and Richardson's Eisemann Center for Performing Arts along with open exchange community events, free community photography service, public photography education programs, and a weekly newspaper column. For more information, please visit www.ntapa.com.

Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.