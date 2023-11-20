Nicolas Greco Will Star as Edward R. Murrow in Regional Premiere of MURROW in Dallas

New York actor Nicolas Greco will star as Edward R. Murrow in the regional premiere of Joseph Vitale's one man, multimedia play MURROW, in Dallas, April 11-21, 2024. Brought to audiences by Executive Producer and Dallas native Bren Rapp, the production is part of the '23-'24 season of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project and will be directed by Dallas ex-pat Montgomery Sutton, now a New York based director, playwright, actor and teacher.

Nicolas Greco is no stranger to taking audiences back through America's history, as he is best known, among his other series television credits, for THE FOODS THAT BUILT AMERICA (The History Channel), TITANS: THE RISE OF HOLLYWOOD and TITANS: THE RISE OF WALL STREET (CuriosityStream on Prime Video and other platforms) and INTO THE WILD FRONTIER (INSP TV on Peacock and other platforms). His film credits include DON Q, GUARDIANS OF TIME, THE DEATH OF PUSHKIN and PARK SHARKS. Upcoming, he will appear in the animated film A TOOTH FAIRY TALE. His stage credits include work Off Broadway in Love/Sick (59E59), Stiff (Fun House Theatre and Film/Barrow Group), Men and Women Talking Love and Sex (Davenport Theatre), Blood Wedding (Barrow Group), Kaspar Hauser (Flea Theatre) and The Dybbuk (Barrow Group).

Montgomery Sutton comes to the project fresh off the heels of directing A Midsummer Night's Dream for Atlantic Acting School/NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Other stage directing credits include Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet, The Changeling, Secret Shakespeare Hunt (Rude Grooms); Othello, Ruins, Antigone, Oedipus (Gilbert Theater); Henry IV, Much Ado About Nothing (Junior Players), The Soothsayer (Take Ten Festival - nominee, Best Director); The Tempest, The Shrew (Seven Stages Shakespeare Company). His films include BETWEEN THE LINES (winner for Best Screenplay/ nominee for Best Director, Sparrow Film Festival), DELIVERY FAILED, SELF-LOVE, and DEATH TAKES A LEAK. He serves on faculty for the Atlantic Acting School / NYU, where he also received his BFA. He also trained as a member of the International Actors Fellowship at Shakespeare's Globe.

In MURROW, playwright Jospeh Vitale reveals the complexity and achievements of a man whose voice, intelligence and honesty inspired a nation. He also turns a mirror on a media that has fallen far from the standards that Edward R. Murrow established for his profession in a work the Huffington Post called "a dramatic masterpiece". Joseph Vitale studied journalism at Columbia University, has penned several plays and was a Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-finalist (2012), a finalist for the Joanne Woodward/Paul Newman Drama Award (2021-22) and recipient of the New Jersey State Council for the Arts Fellowship (2021).

Executive Producer/Producer Bren Rapp has produced over forty staged works in Dallas, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles for many companies and artists. She has had great success with the one-man format having co-produced the hit I'm Not A Comdedian...I'm Lenny Bruce alongside its writer and star, Ronnie Marmo, and directed by Tony Award Winner Joe Mantegna. The show ran for 115 performances in Los Angeles, nine months Off Broadway, six months in Chicago and is currently on national tour. This is her first independent production to be offered as part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, a series that provides performance space in the Dallas Arts District to local talent, while giving audiences exposure to the vibrant arts scene around them. The Elevator Project is supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.