New NTPA Dance Program Offers Two Weeks Of Free Dance Classes

North Texas Performing Arts introduces its new "NTPA - Dance" troupe launching September 16 with two free introductory weeks of dance classes at its Frisco and Dallas locations. NTPA - Dance will offer continuous dance instruction from preschool through high school and seeks to instill a love and appreciation for the arts in a creative and non-competitive environment.

Leading this initiative is former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Mavericks Dancer, and General Manager and Artistic Director for the former Power House of Dance, DeeDee Munson. Taking on the role as NTPA - Dance Artistic Director, Munson and her team of dance and theatre industry professionals are creating an environment that cultivates quality and creativity.

"We are so excited to launch a full schedule of dance classes to combine all the elements of the performing arts to create well-rounded students," says DeeDee Munson. "Our industry-leading faculty will train with cutting-edge standards and methods to train the 'complete' dancer."

"NTPA - Dance is unique from any other dance studio because of its participation in NTPA's 'I am Three' initiative," says NTPA Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "This offers a powerful 'Triple Threat' advantage for our students as they excel in dance, acting and voice in one comprehensive program."

Munson is a nationally recognized dance judge, coach and instructor serving the dance community for two decades. She won two consecutive NCA National Dance Championship titles while in college then went on to become a Walt Disney World Dancer, and taught and choreographed for drill teams and dance teams across the country. She went on to serve as General Manager and Artistic Director for the nationally recognized Dallas-based dance studio juggernaut "Powerhouse of Dance." DeeDee served on USASF Dance Worlds National Advisory Board and is regularly invited to judge nationally recognized competitions. She has appeared in Body Wrappers, Dance Spirit, Cheerleader & Danzteam, YM, and Glamour Magazines and possesses a long list of TV and movie credits.

"I've dedicated two decades to creating excellence on the dance floor," continues Munson, "and if you are looking for an alternative to the competitive studio grind then NTPA - Dance is the place for you."

Aspiring performers learn the fundamentals of dance to gain technical perfection and creative expression by a diverse faculty of entertainment professionals at all of NTPA's North Texas studios. Join them for FREE class previews September 16-27 at their Dallas and Frisco studios. Every new student attending a class preview will also receive two free tickets valid for admission to one upcoming production at any NTPA youth theatre. Regular fall classes start September 30.

North Texas Performing Arts is the largest 501(c)3 non-profit youth theatre organization in the country and is dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. Evolving from the Plano Children's Theatre created almost three decades ago, NTPA is Headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and with theatres in Plano, Fairview, Frisco, and Dallas. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 6,000 youth ages two to 18 years old to experience the impact of the performing arts through its "learning lab" training process. The NTPA vision is to enable every child, regardless of sex, religion, race, or socio-economic limitation to have the opportunity to enjoy and experience the arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You