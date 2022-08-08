Neil Simon's BILOXI BLUES To Be Presented At Theatre Arlington

Theatre Arlington is set to open Biloxi Blues by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon on Friday, August 19. The second in Simon's semi-autobiographical trilogy, Biloxi Blues was the winner of the 1985 Tony Award for Best Play.

Local actor Eric Berg who captured the hearts of Theatre Arlington's patrons in 2019 when he portrayed Eugene Jerome in their production of Brighton Beach Memoirs reprises his role as Eugene, a young army recruit during WW II. When the audience first met Eugene he was coping with adolescence in 1930's Brooklyn, but it is now 1943 and he finds himself in basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, learning about life and love while dreaming about being a writer.

Theatre Arlington's production of Biloxi Blues is directed by Larry W. Cure. The production stars Eric Berg as Eugene Morris Jerome, Caleb De La Torre as Roy Selridge, Maximilian Swenson as Joseph Wykowksi, Sean Sicard as Don Carney, John Marshall as Arnold Epstein, Michael Phillip Thomas as Sgt. Merwin J. Toomey, Landry Beckley as James Hennesey, Rhonda Triana as Rowena and Lauren Floyd as Daisy Hannigan.

Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Stephanie Metz (Assistant Stage Manager), Jacob Oderberg (Assistant Director/Understudy), Kevin Brown (Set Designer), Bryan Stevenson (Lighting Designer), Victoria Esquibell (Sound Designer), Janice Pennington (Costume Designer), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Angie Glover (Scenic Artist).

Biloxi Blues opens on Friday, August 19 and runs through September 4. There will be no post-show reception due to the theater's Covid guidelines per Actors' Equity Association.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.TheatreArlington.org or call 817.275.7661

Biloxi Blues is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a gypsy theater group known as The Potluck Players. Forty-eight years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble beginnings.

In addition to a regular season featuring seven productions, an all-youth musical and a club series, the theater runs a year-round theater school including spring break and summer camps, and partners with the Arlington ISD and local community organizations to provide free and low-cost art enrichment programs for area children and teens. The theater is also proud to perform under an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theatre contract. Theatre Arlington has become a key player in enriching the city's cultural environment.