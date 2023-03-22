NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes

Today, Amphibian Stage leadership has expanded calls for submissions to the SparkFest 2023 Acting Competition to MENASA actors from all over the US.

The deadline for submissions (originally today, March 20th) has been extended to March 31st. Finalists will now be announced on April 10th.

The non-profit theater remains committed to providing housing and covering up to $300 in travel expenses for finalists chosen to compete in-person at SparkFest this June.

Actors invited to compete in person will be asked to perform monologues, scenes, and "cold readings" (when an actor has very little time to prepare material). The 1st Place winner will receive $5000; the 2nd place finalist will receive $4000; the 3rd place finalist will receive $3000; audience favorite will receive $1000.