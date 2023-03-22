Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes

Amphibian Stage expands acting competition to all of US, extends deadline.

Mar. 22, 2023  

NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes

Today, Amphibian Stage leadership has expanded calls for submissions to the SparkFest 2023 Acting Competition to MENASA actors from all over the US.

The deadline for submissions (originally today, March 20th) has been extended to March 31st. Finalists will now be announced on April 10th.

The non-profit theater remains committed to providing housing and covering up to $300 in travel expenses for finalists chosen to compete in-person at SparkFest this June.

Actors invited to compete in person will be asked to perform monologues, scenes, and "cold readings" (when an actor has very little time to prepare material). The 1st Place winner will receive $5000; the 2nd place finalist will receive $4000; the 3rd place finalist will receive $3000; audience favorite will receive $1000.




Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With Mozart and Friends Photo
Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'
​​​​​​​Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month Photo
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month
Casa Mañana continues its Children’s Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Fort Worths Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years Photo
Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'Jeffrey Siegel Closes Keyboard Conversations Season With 'Mozart and Friends'
March 22, 2023

​​​​​​​Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel concludes the 2022-2023 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with Mozart and Friends in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Casa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This MonthCasa Mañana Presents JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK This Month
March 21, 2023

Casa Mañana continues its Children’s Theatre season with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs March 25 – April 9. Tickets are on sale now.
Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 YearsFort Worth's Bass Performance Hall Celebrates 25 Years
March 21, 2023

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced two free community events to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Bass Hall.
Plano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALLPlano Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series Presents A NIGHT AT THE BALL
March 17, 2023

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its Family Concert Series with A Night at the Ball at the McKinney Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 2 at 3 PM and the Plano Courtyard Theater on Sunday, April 30 at 3 & 4:30 PM.
Nashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This AprilNashville's Most Beloved Songwriters To Perform Their Iconic Country Hits At Coppell Arts Center This April
March 17, 2023

Coppell Arts Center will bring award-winning Nashville songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Wendell Mobley, two members of the Music City Hit-Makers, to Coppell for two intimate acoustic performances on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM.
share