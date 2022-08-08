NTPA Appoints Paige Price as Program Director For New Southlake Location

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that it has promoted Resident Director Paige Price to the role of Program Director for its new Southlake theatre operations, overseeing NTPA's programming, operations and facilities as it expands its investment into the Southlake area.

"We are pleased to have Paige take on this significant leadership role for us as we expand our focus and investment into the Southlake area," says NTPA's Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "In her years with NTPA Paige has proven she can create an impactful, positive, fun and challenging performing arts experience for her student actors."

In assuming this full-time role as NTPA Southlake Program Director, Paige will expand NTPA's Southlake programming and offer more show titles and classes, create an NTPA - Southlake Board of Directors, and work to expand NTPA's presence in the Southlake area.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to take on this exciting new role and bring my passion for the stage to the youth of Southlake," says Program Director Paige Price. "Having grown up in North Texas, I know this area has a great reputation for talented youth and a community supportive of the arts, and I want to work to give every child the opportunity to take the stage and have their voices heard."

This past year the NTPA - Southlake show season included Annie JR, Frozen JR, Beauty and the Beast JR, and other great titles to critical acclaim, and its next year includes even more great titles including Elf JR this holiday season. For more information, go to ntpa.org/southlake.

Paige Price began as an intern with NTPA in 2018, and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 2021 with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. While in school, she was an active member of Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honor Fraternity and received accolades from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and the National Association for Teachers of Singing. Upon graduation, Paige joined NTPA as a Resident Director.

NTPA - Southlake will be hosting a "Welcome" reception for Paige between performances of Beauty and the Beast JR at the Palace Arts Center in Grapevine to be held Saturday, August 27 at 4:00 PM.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast JR can be purchased at ntpa.org/tickets.