Mel Brooks' THE PRODUCERS Up Next For Broadway on the Brazos At Granbury Opera House

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2020 Broadway on the Brazos season with The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical on February 21-March 22, 2020, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Music Theatre International, "The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all 'little old ladies') out of millions of dollars."

The Producers originated in 1967 as a non-musical motion picture starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder, with Mel Brooks making his directorial debut. Brooks and Thomas Meehan adapted the screenplay into a Broadway musical starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in 2001 - and that version in turn became a second motion picture with the Broadway stars.

For the Opera House production, Brian Lawson plays Broadway producer Max Bialystock with Matt Beutner as accountant Leo Bloom. Other principal cast members are Aaron Brooks, Emma Goldberg, Tyler Ivie, and Colton Lively.

Also in the acting and dance ensembles are Madison Acuña-Taylor, Maya Acuña-Taylor, Dominique Angelina, Micaiah Armstrong, Kevin Baum, Levi Casler, JD Choate, Jenna Hagan, Derien Houston, Jordan Juice Houston, Jennie Jermaine, Chelsea Manning, Jeff Meador, Nolan Moralez, Bentleigh Nesbit, Jadie Phelps, Rebecca Reeder, Peyton Seymore, Micky Shearon, Whitney Shearon, Stevie Simmons, Cheyenne Throckmorton, Logan Throckmorton, and Sofia Warren.

The musical is under the direction of Kyle Hoffman, who previously directed The Addams Family, Shrek, and Meet Me in St. Louis. Hoffman is assisted by Nathan Early. Ashley Green is the music director, while both Stevie Simmons and Jadie Phelps are choreographers. Designers for the production are: William Byrum, set; Haden Capps, sound; Kalani Morrissette, lighting; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Drenda Lewis is coordinating costumes. Devon Kleine is the stage manager assisted by David Broberg.

Performances times are 7:30 P.M. on Fridays, 2:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. on Saturdays, and 2:00 P.M. on Sundays.

The Granbury Opera Guild will host a First Night reception on the second floor of the Opera House lobby from 6:30-7:30 P.M. in honor of opening night of the play on Friday, February 21.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Ticket prices are $35 for floor seating and $30 for balcony seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students, and children. Online and box office processing fees apply.





