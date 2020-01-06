MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents Kate Kamill's Adaptation of PRIDE & PREJUDICE

Welcome to the Bennet household, where love is a game and the stakes are higher than ever. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas kicks-off the new year with Kate Hamill's inventive adaption of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice directed by Dennis Yslas Trainor. Performances run

January 24-February 8 in the Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center. Tickets range from $19-$28 and are on sale now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787 / www.IrvingArtsCenter.com).



When Darcy asks Lizzy why she finds herself so amusing, Lizzy replies

with, "Where to begin?...The whole range of life which is out of my

control, really. One cannot always cry over it, so I laugh whenever I

can."



Despite societal pressures, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to

never marry. But love demands to be felt, especially when the

irritatingly handsome Mr. Darcy keeps popping into her life. Don't miss

the opportunity to see these beloved, timeless characters explore the

absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) life-long

match in a performance described as a "Hollywood screwball comedy."



"This script allows the Jane Austen story to be told in a different

style than what most people envision or have experienced," director

Dennis Yslas Trainor* explains. "This adaptation tells the story from a

different perspective and with a very contemporary feel. The audience

will see the cast on stage the entire show, plus the added element of

actors playing more than one character will be sure to make them laugh!

This show plays like a musical theatre piece - fast paced with a quick

storyline. We will be at the end before the audience has time to unwrap

their first cough drop!"



The players include:



Olivia Cinquepalmi** - Jane/Mis DeBurgh

Sara Rashelle - Lizzy

Caitlin Chapa** - Lydia/Lady Catherine

Hayden Gray** - Mr. Darcy

Jonathan Vineyard - Collins/Wickham/Miss Bingley

Rudy Lopez - Mr. Bingley/Mary

Octavia Y. Thomas** - Charlotte/Mr. Bennett

Rhonda Rose - Mrs. Bennett/Servants



*Indicates Actors Equity Membership

**Indicates Actors Equity Membership Candidate



Kate Hamill's Pride & Prejudice takes the stage of the Irving Arts

Center's Dupree Theatre from January 24 through February 8, with

performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:30

PM, and a single Thursday performance on February 6 at 7:30 PM. Tickets

start at $19 and are on sale at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Tickets are

also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts

Center Box Office. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is funded in part by the

City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.





