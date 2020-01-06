MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents Kate Kamill's Adaptation of PRIDE & PREJUDICE
Welcome to the Bennet household, where love is a game and the stakes are higher than ever. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas kicks-off the new year with Kate Hamill's inventive adaption of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice directed by Dennis Yslas Trainor. Performances run
January 24-February 8 in the Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center. Tickets range from $19-$28 and are on sale now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787 / www.IrvingArtsCenter.com).
When Darcy asks Lizzy why she finds herself so amusing, Lizzy replies
with, "Where to begin?...The whole range of life which is out of my
control, really. One cannot always cry over it, so I laugh whenever I
can."
Despite societal pressures, the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to
never marry. But love demands to be felt, especially when the
irritatingly handsome Mr. Darcy keeps popping into her life. Don't miss
the opportunity to see these beloved, timeless characters explore the
absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) life-long
match in a performance described as a "Hollywood screwball comedy."
"This script allows the Jane Austen story to be told in a different
style than what most people envision or have experienced," director
Dennis Yslas Trainor* explains. "This adaptation tells the story from a
different perspective and with a very contemporary feel. The audience
will see the cast on stage the entire show, plus the added element of
actors playing more than one character will be sure to make them laugh!
This show plays like a musical theatre piece - fast paced with a quick
storyline. We will be at the end before the audience has time to unwrap
their first cough drop!"
The players include:
Olivia Cinquepalmi** - Jane/Mis DeBurgh
Sara Rashelle - Lizzy
Caitlin Chapa** - Lydia/Lady Catherine
Hayden Gray** - Mr. Darcy
Jonathan Vineyard - Collins/Wickham/Miss Bingley
Rudy Lopez - Mr. Bingley/Mary
Octavia Y. Thomas** - Charlotte/Mr. Bennett
Rhonda Rose - Mrs. Bennett/Servants
*Indicates Actors Equity Membership
**Indicates Actors Equity Membership Candidate
Kate Hamill's Pride & Prejudice takes the stage of the Irving Arts
Center's Dupree Theatre from January 24 through February 8, with
performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:30
PM, and a single Thursday performance on February 6 at 7:30 PM. Tickets
start at $19 and are on sale at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Tickets are
also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts
Center Box Office. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is funded in part by the
City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.