MUGHAL-E-AZAM to Kick Off 13-City North American Tour in May

After more than 200 spellbinding performances across six Asian countries, India's most spectacular musical play now premieres in North America. Mughal-e-Azam, produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, will be presented in North America by Cinema on Stage this summer. Based on K Asif's 1960 classic film of the same name, the play showcases India's rich culture of Kathak dances and classical music intertwined in a legendary love story. The 13-city tour kicks off in Atlanta on Friday, May 26 with stops set for New York, Chicago, Toronto and more (full tour itinerary outlined below).

For more than 60 years, the story of Mughal-e-Azam continues to enchant legions of fans across the globe. India's most expensive theatre production comprises mesmerizing dance sequences, spectacular lighting, extravagant costumes and live signing. To date, it has performed in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Dubai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Doha, and soon, North America.

India's first Broadway-style musical, with a cast and crew of more than 150 people, has been met with all-around accolades following its 2016 premiere in Mumbai. In 2017, it won seven out of the 14 BroadwayWorld India Awards, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design and Best Ensemble Cast.

Mughal-e-Azam centers on the love story between Prince Salim and court dancer Anarkali. Upon learning of this forbidden relationship, Emperor Akbar vehemently disapproves and must choose between his responsibility towards his empire and his duty as father of a beloved son. The play is in Hindi/Urdu or Hindustani, with LED screens displaying English subtitles.

Cinema On Stage Inc. is honored and excited to bring in the North American debut of Mughal-e-Azam, India's first Broadway-style musical. They are proud to be associated with such an exceptional masterpiece of art and entertainment and are committed to creating a truly immersive and unforgettable experience for audiences. All are invited to join in celebrating the magic of Mughal-e-Azam and the incredible talent that has brought this production to life.

"This production is a tribute to K Asif's masterpiece, which has enthralled the audiences for over six decades," says Director Feroz Abbas Khan. "A love story that threatened an empire and the sheer audacity of a courtesan to challenge an emperor by declaring 'Pyaar kiya toh darna kya' is simply breathtaking. A musical of unprecedented scale, intensity and grace, this is perhaps the finest moment in Indian theatre. Come celebrate with us."

"Mughal-e-Azam as an art form has enthralled audiences across nations and across generations - be its black and white film version, colour film version or the musical play," says Deepesh Salgia, the Creative and Strategic Vision behind the play. "We at Shapoorji Pallonji are extremely delighted to bring this musical play to a country that prides itself in creating a global eco-system for theatrical production."

MUGHAL-E-AZAM NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SCHEDULE 2023

May 26 - 28 / Atlanta (Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre)

June 2 - 4 / New York (David H. Koch Theatre )

June 9 - 11 / Baltimore (The Lyric Baltimore)

June 16 - 18 / Lakeland, Fla. (RP Funding Center)

June 23 - 24 / Chicago (Auditorium Theatre)

June 30 - July 1 / Newark, N.J. (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)

July 7 - 9 / Toronto (Meridian Hall)

July 14 - 16 / Houston (Brown Theatre)

July 21 - 23 / Dallas (Music Hall at Fair Park)

July 28 - 30 / Seattle (McCaw Hall)

Aug. 5 - 6 / Vancouver, British Columbia (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

Aug. 11 - 13 / San Jose, Calif. (San Jose Civic)

Aug. 18 - 19 / Phoenix (Symphony Hall)

For more information and tickets, visit:

www.cinemaonstage.com

https://www.facebook.com/cinemaonstage

https://www.instagram.com/cinemaonstage/

ABOUT FEROZ ABBAS KHAN

Feroz Abbas Khan is recognised for exploring new forms as much as for bringing theatre mainstream recognition. The bandwidth of his works range from intensely contemplative to the utterly exhilarating and from autobiographical one man shows to two character plays to full scale musicals.

His works include "Tumhari Amrita" (Shabana Azmi & Farouque Shaikh), "Saalgirah" (Anupam & Kirron Kher), "Mahatma V/S Gandhi" (Naseeruddin Shah & Kay Kay Menon), "Salesman Ramlal" (Satish Kaushik and Seema Biswas), "Kuch Bhi Ho sakta" (Anupam Kher), "Dinner With Friends" (Perizad Zorabian & others). His film "Gandhi - My Father" won Several National and International Awards. "Dekh Tamasha Dekh" is a social and political satirical film based on a true story. For his English theatre production of "Mahatma v/s Gandhi," a review in The New York Times called it, "The finest English play to emerge from India in a long time."

ABOUT SHAPOORJI PALLONJI GROUP

In the 1940s when the legendary filmmaker K Asif was unable to find a financier for his dream project, a film that was not only infeasible but also a loss-making proposition, Shapoorji Pallonji entered the scene and produced "Mughal-e-Azam" (1960) to support the cause of Indian art and culture. Later in 2004, Shapoorji continued its agenda and fulfilled the wish of K Asif, by releasing the colourised version of the film which too proved a blockbuster. In 2016, Shapoorji Pallonji produced the musical play "Mughal-e-Azam," again for the cause of promotion of Indian art and culture.

Besides the above, Shapoorji Pallonji has no stakes in the Entertainment business. This $4 billion Mumbai headquartered conglomerate has interests in Engineering & Construction, Infrastructure, Energy, Real Estate, Water Recycling and Financial Services. From Research Parks to Marine terminals, from Royal Palaces to Cricket stadiums, from Industrial Complexes to IT Parks and from Premium Skyscrapers to Mass Housing, Shapoorji Pallonji's work dominates the skyline of several Asian and African nations.

ABOUT CINEMA ON STAGE

Cinema On Stage Inc. is an innovation center that strives to recreate the magic of cinema in live performances. Their unique approach involves a process called "creation of reality," which uses technology and storytelling to create an immersive and realistic experience for the audience.

Cinema On Stage Inc. places a strong emphasis on storytelling. Their productions feature engaging characters and narratives that capture the audience's imagination. By combining storytelling with cutting-edge technology, Cinema On Stage Inc. creates a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

For more details, please visit,Click Here

855-COS-INFO (855-267-4636)