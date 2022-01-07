Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MIDDLETOWN Postponed Due to COVID at Eisemann Center

All MIDDLETOWN ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund from the Eisemann Center Ticket Office.

Jan. 7, 2022  

MIDDLETOWN Postponed Due to COVID at Eisemann Center With the safety and health of our cast, crew and audiences in mind, due to the current COVID situation, GFOUR Productions has announced the postponement of the 2022 MIDDLETOWN national tour until further notice.

This postponement includes the February 9-27, 2022 performances at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, Texas. All MIDDLETOWN ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund from the Eisemann Center Ticket Office. No action by ticket holders is required.


