MAYTAG VIRGIN Announces New Opening Date at Theatre Three

Directed by Whitney LaTrice Coulter, the production will star Tiffany Solano as “Lizzy” and Ian Ferguson as “Jack.”

Jan. 26, 2022  

Due to a production-related delay, Theatre Three's production of Audrey Cefaly's Maytag Virgin will now open Saturday, February 5 and run through to the original ending date of Sunday, February 20 at Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys Campus. Directed by Whitney LaTrice Coulter, the production will star Tiffany Solano as "Lizzy" and Ian Ferguson as "Jack."

Maytag Virgin will be performed at Bryant Hall (Second Thought Theatre). Tickets for all performances are available at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). General Admission tickets will be $37.50 each. Theatre Three will require audience members ages 12 and up to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their ticketed show date. Masks will be required for all in attendance as required by Actor's Equity Association.

MAYTAG VIRGIN follows Alabama school teacher Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key, over the year following the tragic death of Lizzy's husband. The play explores the ideas of inertia and self-enlightenment, and the bridge between the two. Unflinchingly honest!

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.


