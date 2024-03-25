MAMMA MIA! Comes To Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that tickets for MAMMA MIA! will go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10am. The 25th anniversary tour of the global phenomenon comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement July 16-21 as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank ahead of a stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park in April 2025.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Tickets

Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/mammamia or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

MAMMA MIA! concludes the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in May with CHICAGO as a season add-on, followed by the return of HAMILTON in June. Performing Arts Fort Worth recently announced the 11 Broadway tours coming to Fort Worth as a part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank, plus a 12th show produced and performed by Jubilee Theatre. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.